$10M BlueCross Healthy Place At Ross's Landing Planned For Riverfront Parks

Representatives from River City Company, the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation recently gathered to announce the development of the BlueCross Healthy Place at Ross’s Landing.

The latest BlueCross Healthy Place project will be completed as part of the ongoing Riverfront Parks NEXT plan to revitalize downtown Chattanooga’s connection to the Tennessee River. With this $10 million commitment, the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation has become the campaign’s leading private funder.

“Thanks to the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation and the other generous private and public funding partners, our community’s dream for an iconic waterfront parks district is going to come true," said River City Company's Emily Mack. “This remarkable gift will directly lead to healthier lifestyles and a stronger sense of community by allowing us to build something truly visionary.”

The revitalized space will bring a variety of new amenities to the Ross’s Landing area, including:

Sports courts underneath the Olgiati Bridge (Highway 27 bridge)

Nature-themed, ADA-compliant playscape

Installations along the Chattanooga Pier

Gathering spaces, seating and walking trails

With its design, the space will focus on incorporating local landscapes, nature and art, as well as fulfilling the core mission of the BlueCross Healthy Place program — bringing communities together.

“The riverfront area is one of the most important public spaces in Chattanooga, a city BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has called home for more than 80 years,” said BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's JD Hickey. “We’re proud to join River City Company, the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in imagining downtown’s next chapter — and in providing a space along the Tennessee River for residents and visitors to enjoy for generations.”

For additional information about the full Riverfront Parks NEXT project, visit RiverfrontParksCHA.com.