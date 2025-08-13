3rd Annual Chatt Town Cool Down Returns To Coolidge Park On Saturday, August 23rd

by

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is thrilled to announce the return of the annual Chatt Town Cool Down, a thrilling end-of-summer celebration coming to Coolidge Park on Saturday, August 23rd.

This award-winning event, named TN RiverLine's Top Event of 2023, promises a dynamic day of high-energy outdoor activities, action sports, music, food, and family-friendly fun.

The day kicks off with a series of popular races and activities for all skill levels. Cam Run 5k at 9:00 AM, followed by the Kid's Fun Run at 10:00 AM. The 5k route takes participants on a scenic out-and-back course across bridges, through downtown, and along the Tennessee River. Pre-registration is required for both events.

Register for the Cam Run and receive a 20% discount by visiting camrunchattanooga.com and using the code “Outdoor Chattanooga 20”.

The highly anticipated annual "Paddle Parade" returns at 10:00 AM. This leisurely paddle down the scenic Tennessee River from Rivermont Park to Coolidge Park promises a relaxed and enjoyable experience for kayakers, canoers, and stand-up paddleboard enthusiasts.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vessels and themselves and join a colorful community flotilla. Pre-float shuttle registration is strongly advised.

From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Coolidge Park will transform into a hub of free, family-friendly activities, including:

  • A giant foam slide and foam party
  • Free rides on the Ellis Carousel
  • Slacklining with Tenn Slack
  • A Bike Rodeo with SORBA and White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • Hammocks for relaxing in the shade
  • Interactive activity booths, food trucks, and live music

Throughout the afternoon, a diverse lineup of specialized events will also be available for participants:

  • 11:30 AM — Family-Friendly Forest Bathing
  • 12:30 PM — Yoga with Alexis Willis: "Sunshine & Savasana"
  • 12:30 PM — Urban Plant Walk with Leah Larabell
  • 1:00 PM — Fireboat Splash with the Chattanooga Fire Department

The day concludes with the Magnum Mile at 7:00 PM, where qualifiers from the Cam Run will compete on the track at GPS.

All Chatt Town Cool Down activities from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM are free of charge. For a full list of activities and to sign up for the paddle parade, visit outdoorchattanooga.com.