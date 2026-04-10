This Saturday, April 11th, the 3rd Annual Chattanooga Outdoor Festival returns to the Choo Choo Gardens and Station Street to celebrate all things outdoors.

The free, family-friendly event promises to be chock-full of activities for outdoor adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers, and members of the community looking to get more involved in the outdoor scene in the Scenic City.

The free, one-day festival will have over 75 vendors, showcasing everything from the latest gear, apparel, and outdoor products to local guides, outfitters, and even conservation groups. Think hiking, climbing, biking, kayaking, and so much more. There will also be opportunities for hands-on activities and demonstrations from experts, where folks can learn brand new hobbies.

In addition to the incredible outdoor activities and offerings, the festival will also have live music on two separate stages, local food and drink vendors, a children’s zone, and even a beer garden.

For those who RSVP in advance, they are entered for a chance to win a two-night camper van rental from Nomad Be Happy as well as an outdoor prize package to explore the Scenic City. There will also be festival swag and limited event shirts available on site.

The main sponsors that make this fun, free, outdoors event possible for 2026 are the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Lyndhurst Foundation, and Gearhead Outfitters.

Parking for the event can prove to be a bit tricky, and while there is a large parking garage right by the Choo Choo Gardens, it tends to fill up quickly and can cause long lines while leaving. There are also adjacent lots within walking distance, and, if you’re lucky, you can possibly snag a spot on the street; however, street parking is hard to find, and while it is free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays, it costs and has a two-hour time limit for earlier in the day.

The vibe of the event is very much laid-back and community-oriented, with a focus on getting people to enjoy and explore the great outdoors; however, the event also has a bigger purpose and mission beyond the fun of the festival, with it also being a benefit that supports SORBA Chattanooga.

SORBA helps fund the maintenance of local trails and promotes environmental conservation and sustainable outdoor advocacy work that helps keep the region’s trails in good shape.

SORBA stands for Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, and its non-profit focus is primarily on trail stewardship, community education, and advocacy to increase trail access. Some of the locations they build and maintain trails include Raccoon Mountain, Enterprise South Nature Park, 5 Points, and Walden’s Ridge, to name a few.

The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival is slowly evolving into one of the premier festivals in the city, and in 2025 they averaged over 5,000 attendees. Their third annual edition is expected to be bigger and better than ever, and with Chattanooga already being an outdoor city, the festival is destined to grow into a staple of the community and local culture.

Not only does it promote a healthier lifestyle by encouraging people to get outside and go on adventures, but the festival also unites local businesses with potential customers, driving the local economy and supporting foot traffic, all while reinforcing the importance of Chattanooga as an outdoor city and celebrating local culture.

Chattanooga Outdoor Festival