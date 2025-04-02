Fourth Annual Hamilton County Cleanup Challenge Kicks Off April 21st

Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is once again inviting residents and organizations in Hamilton County to take action against litter in the 4th Annual Hamilton County Cleanup Challenge.

This year’s event will run from April 21st through April 27th, aligning with Earth Day on April 22nd.

Throughout the week, teams will choose their own locations and times to collect litter across Hamilton County. Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful will provide necessary supplies, including trash bags, gloves, and safety vests, and will assist with waste disposal.

Last year, 15 teams participated, gathering 611 bags of trash, 106 tires, and 71 other large waste items, making a meaningful difference in our local environment.

"We're thrilled to host the 4th Annual Cleanup Challenge and hope to see even more community involvement this year," said Derek Kukura, organizer for the Cleanup Challenge. "We welcome residents, schools, clubs, churches, and businesses throughout Hamilton County and beyond to take part in this initiative to keep our community clean and beautiful."

Following the cleanup efforts, a celebration will be held with prizes awarded in categories such as the most litter collected, the most unusual item found, and the most photogenic team. The top team will receive a trophy, with additional prizes for the 2nd and 3rd place winners.

In addition to the Cleanup Challenge, Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is proud to announce the second annual North Hamilton County Recycling Event on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Sequoyah High School.

In partnership with the Keep Tennessee Beautiful, iSustain and Hamilton County Coalition, this event aims to improve local recycling access. Community members can drop off items such as tires, e-waste (both residential and commercial), sneakers, and more. Paper shredding and medication disposal will also be available from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For details and registration for both events, visit: https://ksdb.cc