5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring

Whether they’re a first-timer or a lifetime member, there’s always something new to discover on a journey from the mountains to the sea at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Here are five exciting reasons why the Aquarium is a must-visit destination this spring break.

Incredible animal encounters and behind-the-scenes experiences

While following a water droplet from its landfall in the misty forests of the Appalachian Mountains to the distant ocean, guests could enjoy unexpected encounters with the Aquarium’s fantastic collection of ambassador animals.

From stellar sea stars to fantastic frogs, these ambassadors — and the Aquarium’s expert educator-presenters — make unscheduled appearances in galleries throughout the day to offer visitors a chance to get even closer to wildlife from around the world.

Getting closer might be the last thing on guests’ mind should they come across the Aquarium’s newest ambassador: Brie, the Striped Skunk. Nevertheless, a chance to see this adorable newcomer up close should help dispel the smelly stereotypes that plague these important native mammals.

Guests wanting to experience even more can add a Deeper Dives: In-Depth Tour to their Aquarium visit. By registering for these small-group experiences, participants can explore behind the scenes and say, “Good morning!” to the Aquarium’s residents before opening hours or assist in feeding the 618,000-gallon Secret Reef exhibit.

Penguin nesting season

Early April is the official start of penguin nesting season. This weeks-long period of frenetic activity kicks off on April 3 with the annual “Rock Day” event, during which animal care specialists deliver hundreds of pounds of stones with which the Gentoo and Macaroni Penguins will use — and occasionally steal from their neighbors — to build their nests.

These might seem like they’d make for an uncomfortable resting place. However, unlike many birds that construct their nests from twigs, feathers, or other comfy materials, these species are native to the barren, rocky shores of the Antarctic Peninsula and must make do with what’s around them.

When nesting season officially begins, penguin pairs will carefully select the perfect rough- and smooth-surfaced stones to build their nests. Within a month or two, fingers and flippers around the Aquarium will be crossed in hopes that an adorable new penguin chick could soon join the colony.

Chats with Aquarium SCUBA divers

Have you ever wondered what it takes to breathe and swim 32 feet underwater?

Guests visiting on weekends during the Spring Break season might discover a Diver Chat, where they’ll hear a special underwater Q&A with one of the Aquarium’s volunteer SCUBA Divers and learn about the unique skills and equipment that allow them to work safely inside exhibits.

An Aquarium educator facilitates these chats and can relay questions to a diver inside the Secret Reef exhibit. The diver’s answers are played overhead in the gallery via a state-of-the-art communications system so guests can hear them in real time.

Times for Diver Chats will be posted on-site.

Breathtaking 3D films at IMAX

Spring has sprung with a splash at the IMAX 3D Theater, where Call of the Dolphins 3D arrived just in time for Dolphin Awareness Month (March). Featuring footage of dolphins “dancing” with snorkelers and telling the stories of rescuers who save stranded dolphins, Call of the Dolphins 3D is a family-friendly introduction to one of the planet’s most beloved marine mammals.

If you’d rather experience high-flying thrills, it’s time to squad up with the country’s finest aviators. The Blue Angels 3D’s run at the theater has been extended through March. With heart-pounding audio and breathtaking visuals, The Blue Angels 3D is the closest most viewers can get to experiencing the extreme G-forces endured inside a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.