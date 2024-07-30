5th Annual Paddle For PanCAN 5K Coming To The Tennessee River

Organizers for the Paddle for PanCAN have announced their 5th annual Paddle for PanCAN 5K event, set for September 14th on the Tennessee River.

This will be a kayak/paddle board 5K with all of the proceeds benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its research to fight the disease. Paddle for PanCAN has raised over $24,000 for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in the past four years.

"Pancreatic takes 90 percent of its victims within five years and kills more people than breast cancer in the United States. Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers," explains event organizers. "Thanks to PanCAN's approach to fighting pancreatic cancer, the survival rate reached double digits in 2020 and increased to 12% in 2023, along with a 14% awareness rate. We are honored to have the ability to give back to an organization that has affected so many families near and far."

Individuals can participate in the 5K on September 14 from 10am to Noon (ET). The race will start at the Suck Creek Boat Launch, then participants will paddle upriver towards Williams Island for 1.55 miles and then paddle back to the starting line. Registration is $40 per entry and there will be a lunch after party for an additional fee.

Their Eventbrite page has more race information and access to tickets.

There will be three divisions of the race: Adult Male, Adult Female, and Tandem Kayak. The fastest time in each division will be awarded a prize donated by one of the event sponsors.

Additionally, all participants receive a t-shirt the day of the event and will be entered to win raffle prizes from various local businesses. This year's sponsors include: Hemp House, KraftCPAs, Brackton Smith CFP, River Canyon Adventures, and Rock Creek.

"We want to make the Paddle for PanCAN accessible for everyone who wants to participate," said race director Jesse Gaylor. "This will be a fun event to get people outdoors while creating awareness for pancreatic cancer."