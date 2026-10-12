A Halloween Gardening Delight: The Ghoulish And Not-So-Fragrant Corpse Flower

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett, shares a ghoulish floral experience—just in time for Halloween.

In August we journeyed to The City of Angels to share a birthday with our youngest grandchild. Checking in on arrival, we learned that she had insisted that her mom take her to the Huntington Botanical Gardens, where the fabled Corpse Flower was blooming. She did not want to miss the fleeting delight of its fragrance, which is said to be like rotting meat.

The following day, we went along to share this unique opportunity. She led us directly to the conservatory, where the flower was displayed on a dais complete with webcam. Actually, three Corpse Flowers were on display—labeled “stink,” “stank,” and “stunk.”

Plenty of patrons were gathered round trying to catch a whiff when an unlabeled employee leapt over the barrier. He explained that he was checking to see if it had produced any pollen yet as he wanted to collect some. Apparently, it is only briefly available.

Amorphophallus titanum is a member of the Araceae family native to the tropics of Asia and Africa. The one on display at the Huntington hails from Sumatra, where it is perennial, growing from huge rhizomes 20 inches in diameter and weighing around 15 pounds. The flower is about five feet tall. The foliage follows the flowers, with leaves and their stalks reaching fourteen feet.

Other members of this plant family are familiar to us, including calla lilies, caladiums, and elephant ears, and our native Jack-in-the-Pulpit. In fact, it is the distinctive flowers that define this group. The flower is called a “spathe” and the central spike a “spadix.”

I have found two Corpse Flowers that are hardy to zone 7. One is the Voodoo Lily, Sauromatum venosum. This shade-lover produces a green and purple spathe, with a black-purple spadix, in early summer, followed by striking foliage two to three feet tall.

If you have Corpse Flower envy, Dracunculus vulgaris, Dragon Arum, promises an equally unpleasant smelling flower. The maroon spathe is 18 inches long and six inches wide, showcasing a dark red spadix. The foliage has purple spots and grows up to three feet tall. Talk about some garden drama!

I offered to get a Dragon Arum for my grandchild, but her mother nixed that notion. I may have to add it to my border. Make that the far end of the border.