Add Variety (And Flavor) To Your Home Garden With Tasty Asparagus

This month, Hamilton County Master Gardener Ann Bartlett discusses home-grown asparagus that is both quite tasty and easy on the pocketbook.

Native to Europe, asparagus has been a treasured seasonal delicacy since ancient times. Today in many parts of Europe, white asparagus is preferred to green or purple spears for its tenderness and mild flavor.

White asparagus doesn’t see the light of day until after the harvest. Thus deprived, it cannot produce pigments through photosynthesis. Any gardener may keep the green or purple shoots covered with earth and have white asparagus.

Asparagus is unique among vegetables. It is dioicous, which means that male and female flowers are produced on separate plants. Because female plants expend a lot of energy flowering and going to seed, it is best to have primarily male plants, which produce more shoots to harvest.

University researchers in New Jersey have developed several cultivars dominated by male plants. They have names such as Jersey King, Jersey Giant, and Jersey Knight.

Creating an asparagus bed is a terrific project for folks who enjoy gardening with perennials. Once established, it will remain productive for twenty years. In our area, a raised bed is best to ensure proper drainage. This will also make it easy to provide the rich soil this heavy feeder requires to flourish.

Gardeners plant asparagus in early spring after the last frost. Although it is possible to grow asparagus from seed, crowns are usually planted. To plant the crowns, dig a furrow 1 foot wide and 6 inches deep. Place the crowns about 1 foot apart and cover with two inches of soil. As the plants grow, continue to cover them until the furrow is filled. Mulch will help prevent weeds. Take care when weeding so that you do not damage the emerging spears.

If you plant two-year crowns, a week of harvest may be possible the following spring. With one-year crowns, one generally waits until the second year to begin harvesting for 2 weeks. The third year, one may harvest for 4 to 6 weeks. To harvest, break off the tender spears 6 to 10 inches tall, or carefully cut them with a knife just below the soil surface.

After harvest, allow the asparagus to go to fern (produce foliage). Asparagus foliage is 40 to 60 inches tall and feathery. Female plants may produce red berries that are poisonous. Cut back the foliage after it dies in the fall. This autumn clean up helps reduce possible pest and disease problems. Apply manure or compost at the same time to provide needed nutrients for the emerging asparagus shoots.

Establishing an asparagus bed is a rewarding project for optimists. I love to grow edibles that are pricey to buy in the market or best picked fresh. This project promises fresher produce—at an attractive price!

Ann notes that she hasn't seen white asparagus in the stores. She says she has planted asparagus in two gardens. She says that "the harvest is brief, but I like the look of the foliage!"