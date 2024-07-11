After 32 Years, Charlene Nash Is Hanging Up Her Gardening Tools

For more than 32 years and 28 million visitors, the Tennessee Aquarium’s glass-enclosed peaks have been the signature flourish to Chattanooga’s downtown skyline.

When Senior Horticulturist Charlene Nash applied to join the Aquarium’s ranks, however, its light- and life-filled “living forest” galleries were still open to the sky.

“They lowered the giant trees in Delta Country and the Appalachian Cove Forest by crane,” Nash recalls. “They had to get those in before they put the lid on, so to speak.”

Today marks the end of Nash’s lengthy Aquarium career, which began when she responded in 1991 to a help-wanted ad in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the time, she never anticipated seeing the trees she planted outgrow her.

“I was just ready for a job,” she laughs. “I was initially going to stay just three or four years and find something else to do. That didn’t work out.”

In the last 32 years, Nash has checked off a laundry list of accomplishments that would intimidate even the most ardent gardener, from designing a massive lava-rock wall to display tropical orchids to sourcing cypress knees for an alligator-filled swamp to outsmarting plant-hungry turtles. She’s even taken up hydroponic gardening under the Aquarium’s peaks to create a ready supply of organic greens, tomatoes, and other produce for animals like Ring-tailed Lemurs and Sonoran Desert Tortoises.

Nash’s main role, however, has been to act as a set dresser.

With an institutional commitment to using live plants wherever possible, Nash was tasked with selecting species that contribute to guests' illusion of visiting far-flung habitats like a high-altitude Chinese mountain stream, an arid Malagasy spiny forest, or the deepest recesses of the Amazon.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s always been about live plants,” Nash says. “I think we have to portray the natural world since people are becoming more and more removed from it now than they ever have been.

“Even if it’s a subtle suggestion, we need to encourage our guests to appreciate the natural world.”

Ironically, for someone whose primary concern is for things with roots, Nash’s time as an Aquarium horticulturist has taken her far afield. Her many memories of working beyond the Aquarium's downtown campus include collecting driftwood by canoe in the Florida panhandle, leading Aquarium Members on trips to England and Italy, and conducting an impromptu visit to Madagascar as site research prior to the opening of the Ocean Journey building in 2005.

Closer to home, her contributions to the Aquarium’s signature “journey from the mountains to the sea” have been numerous and vital, even if she admits they can end up being overlooked.

“The plants we use make a difference, even if the visitors don’t consciously perceive it that way,” Nash says. “If the live plants weren’t there, guests would really miss it, but they don’t notice it at the forefront. They tend to fixate on things like the fish and the snakes and the turtles.”

When she was hired, Nash was already in her early 40s and well-established in North Georgia as a horticulture and agriculture specialist. After years of working on a research farm, she transitioned into ownership of a lawn and garden consultation and landscaping business.

That her thumbs turned any shade of green came as something of a surprise, though. As a graduate student at Clemson University, she thought she was on her way to becoming a veterinarian. After graduating, she was “roped in” to teaching horticulture and agriculture courses at a vocational high school.

“That’s where I had to learn horticulture — to teach it,” she says. “I had a greenhouse and just took to it. It was a lot of fun, and I learned a lot … fast.”