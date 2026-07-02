America 250 Celebration At The Iconic Ruby Falls: Many Stories, One Mountain

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a season of discovery, history, music, and wonder at Ruby Falls, now through October 25.

From Indigenous people who first traveled these mountains to the explorers, dreamers, and families who followed, the story of discovery continues.

Enjoy live music on select dates with historic Ruby Falls Castle decked out in red, white and blue as the backdrop, take home a complimentary America 250 keepsake button, while supplies last, and indulge in festive frozen drinks and treats at Castle Café.

Explore the special exhibit, Hidden Wonder, National Treasure, highlighting the adventurous spirit, bold dream, and enduring memories that made Ruby Falls an American Landmark. The exhibit shares glimpses into generations of people who explored and experienced the hidden beauty of Lookout Mountain.

Later this summer, the celebration culminates deep inside Lookout Mountain with the launch of a new discovery-inspired light show illuminating the thundering waterfall and surrounding limestone, intricately carved by centuries of flowing water. The sensory-rich music and light performance blend the wonder of nature with the exhilaration of discovery, creating a memorable tribute to the spirit of exploration and connection to nature that continues to inspire visitors today.

The America 250 Celebration at Ruby Falls invites guests of all ages to gather, reflect, and discover many of the stories that made Lookout Mountain a place of wonder, long before and after the founding of the United States. For centuries, people have been drawn to the beauty and mystery of Lookout Mountain.

This semiquincentennial season, celebrate the generations of explorers, dreamers, and adventurers who helped shape the story of Ruby Falls.

More information can be found at rubyfalls.com/events/america-250-celebration-at-ruby-falls/