Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Coming This December

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour is making its way to the Tennessee Aquarium beginning Saturday, December 21, 2024, through February 28, 2025.

Inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game on the Nintendo Switch system, visitors can learn more about real-world aquatic life that reside in the Aquarium alongside familiar characters from the game.

In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts.

You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nintendo eShop and through retailers.

As guests explore the Aquarium’s River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings, they will encounter themed signage presented by Blathers, the in-game curator, who will offer creature descriptions of animals players might discover in the game. Fans of the game will get even more enjoyment out of close-up encounters with aquatic creatures such as gigantic Arapaima or diminutive Tennessee Dace.

“This tour is an opportunity for us to engage guests about water and wildlife in an exciting new way,” says Aquarium V.P., Chief Conservation & Education Officer Dr. Anna George. “We hope they will slow down during their visit, take the time to read Blathers’ descriptions about the in-game animals that can also be found at the Aquarium and build a deeper connection with the underwater world.”

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour will also include:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunities with an aquarium-themed background featuring characters from the game.

Character meet-and-greet – visitors will have the opportunity to snap a photo with a game character on January 11-12 and February 22-23.

Stamp rallies for visitors to collect themed stamps in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed booklet on January 11-12 and February 22-23.

Character standees of familiar characters from the game throughout the Aquarium near a variety of exhibits.

Animal Crossing themed merchandise at the Aquarium’s gift shop.

The option to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points* by checking in at the My Nintendo kiosk.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour activities are included with general Aquarium admission. Tickets are on sale now.

Learn more at tnaqua.org/aquarium-events/animal-crossing-aquarium-tour/