Annual Garden Tour Coming June 24 And 25 To Brainerd And East Brainerd

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County will hold their 36th Annual Garden Tour Saturday and Sunday June 24 and 25.

The 2023 tour features gardens in Brainerd and East Brainerd. Plan to visit the gardens between 10am and 5pm Saturday, June 24 and between 11am and 5pm Sunday, June 25.

This year’s tour features seven unique gardens located around Brainerd Road, East Brainerd Road, and Standifer Gap, including five private homes, Audubon Acres Pollinator Gardens, and the active community garden at Green Grace Arboretum & Community Garden.

These diverse gardens feature landscapes with sculptures, stonework, and unusual specimen plantings, as well as work done to redesign and replant after the 2020 tornado. Outdoor spaces are filled with native flowers and shrubs to encourage pollinators and other wildlife.

The cost is $20 per person, with children under 12 free. You can purchase your ticket at any of the gardens or online. Click here to access tour information. Start your tour at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order.

While homeowners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and identify plants, tours of the gardens are self-guided. Wear clothing comfortable for walking and feel free to take your time exploring these beautiful private and public spaces in Brainerd and East Brainerd.