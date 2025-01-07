Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families

After 33 years connecting millions of families to the natural world, the Tennessee Aquarium has joined a nationwide program to ensure guests of all financial means can experience an adventure from the mountains to the sea.

Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) administered by the Association of Children's Museums (ACM). Through its participation in the program, the Aquarium joins more than 1,400 institutions nationwide in a shared commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences by offering reduced admission to eligible members of the public.

"We want to make sure that the Aquarium is accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial means," says Aquarium Director of Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Mara-Lynne Payne. "By participating in Museums for All and offering low-cost admission, we can reach people in the community who may not be able to visit because of financial challenges."

As a part of Museums for All, the Aquarium will offer reduced admission to families and individuals receiving benefits from any state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Program recipients who present their benefits card and photo identification will pay just $5 for Aquarium general admission tickets, $5 for 45-minute film tickets at the IMAX 3D Theater or $10 admission to the Aquarium and a film. Reduced admission is available for up to four people, so long as one member of the visiting party is eligible for the discounted rate.

With these new discounted prices for families experiencing financial barriers, the Aquarium hopes to inspire an even broader audience to feel a deeper sense of connection with and responsibility for the natural world.

"Nature is for everyone, and the Aquarium is for everyone," Payne says. "You might learn about something in school or see our educational videos on social media, but you're still being left out if you don't get a chance to experience it. We need everyone to participate in conserving our planet and caring about what's in our lakes, streams and rivers."

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raises public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 1,400 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children's museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Discounted tickets must be purchased in person at the Aquarium's River Place ticketing center (1 Broad St.) to receive reduced prices. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards may not be used for payment. The Tennessee Aquarium operates on a timed entry system. Tickets for entry time slots may sell out on busy weekends or holidays.

Learn more at tnaqua.org/museums-for-all/