Zoo's Asian Lantern Festival Concludes With Visit From Elsa, Anna And Rapunzel

As the Asian Lantern Festival comes to a close at Chattanooga Zoo, the Zoo and Magic Lamp Entertainment are celebrating its final weekend by providing special meet and greets with Elsa, Anna and Rapunzel.

The three princesses will be at the festival on Friday, January 17, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the education building.

Meet and greets and photos are free with festival admission. Guests should bring their own camera or other device to take their pictures.

The remaining Asian Lantern Festival dates include January 15-19 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each night. Elsa, Anna and Rapunzel will only be present on January 17.

At the Asian Lantern Festival, guests take an evening tour of the Zoo and view hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns across the grounds. Each year features an entirely new collection of lanterns, making for a totally new experience at each festival.

This year includes a kingdom of glowing dinosaurs, exotic rainforest creatures and more. In total, the festival showcases 40 distinct displays throughout the Zoo, with many lanterns utilizing animatronics and various interactive elements to create an immersive experience.

Chattanooga Zoo asks visitors to reserve Asian Lantern Festival tickets online, and these are available at www.chattzoo.org/events/alf-2024-2025. Chattanooga Zoo members receive a discount on admission.

To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo and to plan your trip, visit chattzoo.org.