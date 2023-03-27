Baylor School Students Assist Aquarium Scientists To Study One Of America’s Most-Endangered Fish

For months, students participating in the environmental track of Baylor School’s Baylor Research Program have been painstakingly developing a plan to help the Laurel Dace, one of America’s most-imperiled fish species.

Figuring out how best to locate known populations of this rapidly disappearing species — or, even better, to find new ones — has required a dizzying amount of preparation, from reading scientific literature and species recovery plans to honing in on the Laurel Dace’s unique genetic signature.

But all that effort faded into background noise for sophomore Finn Ryan while getting a close-up view of a Laurel Dace during a recent population survey atop Walden Ridge west of Chattanooga alongside biologists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute.

“This has been so fun. I would do this every day if I could,” Ryan says, grinning. “To be working with these fish and engineering solutions to save these species is amazing.

“It’s not a typical school day at all. It’s so different than just seeing a picture in a textbook or looking up something online.”

The moment wasn’t lost on Ryan’s classmates, either.

“It almost brought me to tears,” sophomore Molly Kate Dickson says. “I’m not even kidding.”

With a brilliant gold racing stripe on its flank, a fire engine tummy, highlighter-yellow fins, and a perfect application of red lipstick, the Laurel Dace should be a shining example of how stunningly beautiful freshwater fish can be.

Instead, it’s an unfortunate reminder of how perilous the prospects are for many Southeastern fishes, among whom the Laurel Dace is considered one of the most imperiled. Some scientists have inauspiciously ranked it as one of North America’s ten most-endangered fish and the No. 2 most-at-risk species east of the Mississippi River.

Under the mentorship of Baylor Research Program’s lead environmental researcher Ben Holt, Ryan, Dickson, and two other students — Mary Alice Lane and Ava McCoy — have crafted a plan to employ advanced technology to find and monitor populations of Laurel Dace.

Like a cutting-edge take on trackers following animal trails through the woods, environmental DNA filtration can detect the presence of species in a stream by identifying lingering traces of genetic material they leave behind.

“Essentially, humans, fish — any type of vertebrate — are constantly shedding cells. Within those cells, we have DNA,” Holt explains. “What scientists have found is that, especially in an aquatic environment, that DNA can be really effective for monitoring where species are occurring.”

And by using specific primers — genetic signatures unique to a particular species — the students will be able to refine their analysis of samples they collect to pinpoint evidence indicating the presence of Laurel Dace.

“It’s really cool, high-level science by these high school students from Baylor,” says Dr. Bernie Kuhajda, an aquatic conservation biologist at the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute. “This is stuff they teach in college and graduate school, so these students are just rocking the science.”

As they waded through the shallow pools of Bumbee Creek, the Baylor students weren’t just passive observers. Biologists called upon them to assist with specimen collection and identification.

Side by side and laughing the entire time, the students lined up to shuffle their feet along the bottom of the frigid water, encouraging any nearby Laurel Dace into carefully positioned seine nets. As the net was lifted from the water, the students let out a gleeful cheer every time it emerged with a Laurel Dace.

Laurel Dace can certainly use all the support they can get, whether from newly minted teenage fans or career biologists who have watched the species’ range dwindle over the past decade to just two streams atop Walden Ridge.