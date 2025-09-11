Bidding Begins Today On Incredible Animal Art, Unforgettable Aquarium Experiences

Some painters have a favorite brush, but few of them are as attached to it as Brie the Striped Skunk.

With a quick dip of her fluffy tail in her palette and a brief scurry across the canvas, this black-and-white ambassador animal at the Tennessee Aquarium produces a pink-and-gold composition fit for any wall — a genuine “Brie-casso.”

Brie’s remarkable creation is one of dozens of pieces of art created by the Aquarium’s animal residents that will be up for bid during an annual silent auction online fundraiser.

From 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, through noon on Monday, Sept. 22, bidders can vie for a wide range of unique paintings, unforgettable experiences, fabulous staycation packages, and gift bundles from local partners and vendors.

Last year’s fundraising auction raised more than $28,000 to support the Aquarium’s animal care and conservation programs.

Painting does more for the Aquarium’s residents than raise funds to fuel its non-profit mission. The experience offers valuable enrichment, providing socialization and grooming opportunities that enhance their well-being.

Longtime Aquarium collaborator and Atlanta-based artist Andrea Nelson returned this year to create pieces inspired by the work of the Aquarium’s artists-in-residence.

A painting by two Southern Flying Squirrels, Piper and Panama, spurred Nelson to add her own portrait of a flying squirrel to the corner of a canvas decorated with a scattering of their tiny blue pawprints.

Bidders should also keep their eyes on a Fender guitar signed by North Georgia native country star and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina. The California Malibu Player in Olympic white is considered a “must-bid” centerpiece of the auction and was generously donated by Alaina.

“I grew up going to the Tennessee Aquarium and love taking my nieces and nephews there,” Alaina says. “I can’t wait to take my daughter for the first time.”

Bidders looking for one-of-a-kind experiences will find plenty to tempt them as well. These include a meet-and-greet with a Giant Pacific Octopus, a guided tour of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute’s field station, and the chance to hand-feed breakfast to stingrays and sharks in the Stingray Bay touch experience.

One lucky bidder will also win the right to name a Gentoo Penguin chick hatched in May to parents Bigfoot and Carla.

In addition to choosing a name for the latest addition to the colony, the winning bidder will receive a special behind-the-scenes visit for up to four people to help prepare food for the birds before suiting up and assisting with a penguin painting session of their own.

All proceeds from the auction support the Aquarium’s non-profit mission to connect people with nature and inspire them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife.

For more information about auction items or to place a bid, visit tnaqua.org/auction