Bidding Now Open For The Tennessee Aquarium’s Annual Fundraising Auction

Some artists work in oils, while others prefer clay or fabric. At the Tennessee Aquarium, the preferred medium is a little more … paws-on.

With a dab of animal-safe tempera paint, a blank canvas and a little encouragement from their human caretakers, the Aquarium’s residents create one-of-a-kind masterpieces with their paws, claws, tails and flippers.

These remarkable works of art — along with incredible behind-the-scenes experiences, exciting staycation packages and more — will be among the biddable items in the Aquarium’s fundraising auction.

This annual event in support of the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission runs from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

From penguins to turtles to alligators, dozens of Aquarium species created the artwork up for bid. Some of these were made in partnership with a longtime Aquarium collaborator. Atlanta-based artist and influencer Andrea Nelson once again teamed up with the Aquarium’s Gentoo Penguins and Collared Brown Lemurs to create exciting new works of art this year.

Bidders seeking experiences over works of art will find plenty of one-of-a-kind outings and activities to vie for in this year’s auction. Some of these include encounters with the Aquarium’s first-ever baby lemur, Soleil, and a chance to lay eyes on a new — yet-to-be-exhibited — resident.

Soleil the Red-Collared Brown Lemur was born in mid-April to parents John and Kintana. As the newest addition to a critically endangered species, her birth was a landmark moment for the Aquarium and the broader zoological community. The auctioned encounter includes an opportunity to help prepare a meal for Soleil and her family, followed by a feeding and a painting enrichment session.

Auction participants can also bid to be first in line to meet Curly, the Aquarium’s newly arrived Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth. Curly is currently lounging in an off-exhibit paradise in the Ocean Journey building’s Tropical Cove while a permanent habitat is made ready in the nearby Butterfly Garden. The winner of this package will get to help prepare Curly’s food before seeing Aquarium experts perform his daily care routine in his off-exhibit home.

Naming rights for two Gentoo Penguin chicks that hatched this summer are also up for grabs in this year’s auction. The first, a male, was hatched to parents Nipper and Pebbles. The second, a female, is the chick of Flower and Blue.

For more information about auction items or to place a bid, visit tnaqua.org/auction