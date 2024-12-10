Bird Lovers To Roadtrip To Alabama's 2025 Festival Of The Cranes

The Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association in Decatur, Alabama -- about a two hour drive from Chattanooga -- invites bird enthusiasts and nature lovers of all ages to celebrate the majestic winter migration of Sandhill Cranes, Whooping Cranes, and other wildlife at the 2025 Festival of the Cranes.

This three-day event, held from January 10-12, 2025, will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor activities for attendees of all interests and experience levels. It will take place at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR), the Princess Theatre, the Decatur Public Library, Cook Musem of Natural Science and the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur, Alabama.

Thousands of Cranes and Other Wildlife

Each winter, over 20,000 Sandhill Cranes—along with several pairs of rare Whooping Cranes—flock to WNWR, making it a premier destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. Festival-goers will have the unique opportunity to witness these majestic birds up close, as well as enjoy sightings of other wildlife such as ducks, geese, and raptors. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the WNWR Observation Building and Visitor Center (3121 Visitor Center Road, Decatur, AL) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day to observe.

Whether you're an experienced birder or a beginner, the Festival of the Cranes has something for everyone. Visitors can also participate in a variety of workshops, presentations, and exhibits that will deepen their understanding of birds and the natural environment. The event provides a fun, educational experience for families, school groups, and anyone eager to learn more about the wildlife that calls Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge home.

Special Events & Entertainment

The Festival will kick off on Friday, January 10th, with birding expert Christopher Joe leading a guided bird walk at 3:00 p.m., followed by the "Muscle Shoals Meets the 80s" concert at the Princess Theatre. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will feature the renowned Fiddleworms, along with special guests including Kelvin Holly, Jay Burgess, Gary Baker, and Marty Lewis. Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at the Princess Theatre.

In addition to the concert, attendees can enjoy presentations throughout the weekend from notable speakers, including Brian "Fox" Ellis, storyteller and naturalist; and Dr. James B. McClintock, polar and marine biologist, along with many others.

The Alabama Center for the Arts will host two jam-packed days filled with exhibits, presenters, and activities, including the "Bat Lady" Jimmy Stiles, Hilary Hankey, Jon Armbruster, films, art demos, and more.

The Princess Theatre will showcase nearly a dozen presentations across Saturday and Sunday, including the Wings to Soar Raptor Show and the play "Thank You, Rachel", celebrating the legacy of conservationist Rachel Carson.

A Full Schedule of Events

For a complete list of presenters and activities across all three locations, visit Festival of the Cranes 2025. Also included on the festival website are links to the schedule of family-friendly festival activities taking place at the Decatur Public Library and Cook Musem of Natural Science.