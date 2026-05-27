Booker T. Washington State Park To Host Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day

Guests are invited to Booker T. Washington State Park on Saturday, June 6 for Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day.

Beginning at 9 a.m., this event is presented in partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga and National Park Partners, celebrating fishing and outdoor recreation with activities, a TWRA presentation, and free fishing rods for young anglers.

Since 1991, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has provided the annual free fishing opportunity to introduce children and families to fishing and outdoor recreation. All state residents and visitors of any age may fish for free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters and youth ages 15 or younger may fish free for the entire week.

National Park Partners (NPP) will engage families, providing NPS Junior Ranger Angler badges and “Let’s Go Fishing” booklets to all kids with free fishing rods for the first 100 young anglers. Free bait for the event is sponsored by Jack’s Bait & Tackle while supplies last.

Participants are invited to enter the “Junior Ranger Angler Family Fishing Tournament,” a free-to-enter fishing tournament emphasizing the importance of multi-generational connections to fishing and outdoor recreation. Prizes will be offered for ‘Biggest Junior Angler Catch,’ ‘Biggest Catch,’ and ‘Family Catch.’

Rules, entry forms, and information packages will be distributed at registration beginning 9 a.m. Tournament registration will also be available online at nppcha.org.

Located near the Park entrance, the Raptor Aviary is a must-see for families with kids, offering a unique introduction to the raptors who patrol the skies, day and night.

Participants are encouraged to explore the Park, including the Historic Kiosks; Booker T. Washington Timeline, Tuskegee Institute Panel, Civilian Conservation Corps and Booker T. Washington monument, and the Cast Down Your Bucket Speech in Atlanta.

Outdoor Chattanooga will host activities, help bait hooks, and grow a new generation of Park stewards during this exciting day.