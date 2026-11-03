Bring Your Dog To Tails, Trails And Ales At Reflection Riding This Saturday

Runners, walkers, families, and their four-legged running partners are invited to Tails, Trails and Ales on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, 400 Garden Road.

Presented by Mountain View Auto Group, Mountaintown Bicycles and Pandora's European Motor Sports, the fundraiser is hosted by Reflection Riding with NoogaPaws and Bad Beard Events. All proceeds benefit Reflection Riding's conservation and environmental education work.

“We wanted to create a day the whole family could enjoy—kids, parents and dogs included. As a dad and a local business owner, I love bringing people together outdoors, making memories and supporting a place as special as Reflection Riding,” said Bob Poore, owner of Nooga Paws and Play Wash Feed.

The 5K and 10K trail runs start at 10 a.m. and wind through Reflection Riding's woodland trails at the foot of Lookout Mountain. Awards follow at 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the untimed one-mile Pup Dash sets off for families, walkers and dogs who prefer a shorter outing. Aid stations along the course serve dogs as well as people, and veterinary and first-aid support will be on site.

Throughout the morning, participants and spectators can enjoy music from a local DJ, food trucks and a village of pet-friendly vendors.Every human finisher receives race swag, and every dog gets a bandana.

Registration is open at reflectionriding.org/events/tails-trails-and-ales-2026. Fees are $25 for the Pup Dash, $50 for the 5K and $60 for the 10K, plus processing fees.

Each runner must bring one dog on a leash no longer than six feet. The event is cupless, so participants should bring their own water bottle; dog bowls will be provided at aid stations. Every participant must sign the event liability waiver before race day.

Packet pickup is Friday, November 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and race morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m., both at Reflection Riding.

“We wanted something that felt more like a celebration than a traditional race, which is how Tails, Trails, & Ales came about. Bring your dog and run or walk, then enjoy a beer and some food, explore the vendors, and stay awhile. Every dollar raised goes directly to Reflection Riding, helping support the important work they do,” said Ginny Smith, Director of Bad Beard Events