Brunch & Blooms Annual Brunch Returns To Reflection Riding Mother's Day Weekend

Reflection Riding will host its annual Brunch & Blooms on Saturday, May 9. The community is invited to celebrate spring, Mother’s Day weekend, and the beauty of native landscapes while supporting Reflection Riding’s conservation efforts.

Now in its fourth year, the event has become a spring tradition for Reflection Riding, drawing guests from across the Tennessee Valley to its 300-acre campus for a cocktail brunch, live music from Alva Leigh, and self-guided exploration of the gardens and grounds.

This year also marks the introduction of the event’s first co-chairs: Bena DeVaney, Bena Pearson, Carla Morgan, and McCall DeVaney—two mother-daughter pairs whose involvement reflects the family-centered experiences Reflection Riding has fostered for generations.

“Reflection Riding has been part of so many family memories, including my own,” said co-chair Bena DeVaney. “It’s meaningful to support an event that helps ensure future generations can create those same memories here.”

Proceeds from Brunch & Blooms will benefit Reflection Riding’s Native Plant Nursery and the P. Robert Philp Memorial Garden, both of which advance the organization’s mission of promoting native biodiversity and environmental stewardship throughout the region.

Brunch & Blooms offers guests a unique opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend while supporting a mission rooted in conservation, education, and community connection.

Tickets are available now at Brunch & Blooms