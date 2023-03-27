Celebrate Spring At The Chattanooga Zoo's Hug-A-Bunny Days

The Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce its annual Hug-A-Bunny event, taking place on Friday, April 7th, and Saturday, April 8th, from 9 AM - 5 PM each day.

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of spring. Hug-a-Bunny Days’ guests will have the opportunity to participate in various springtime activities, games, and crafts, with some included in admission and others at an additional cost.

Visitors can take photos with the Easter Bunny, meet real live bunnies, and watch as the Zoo animals enjoy their special spring-themed enrichment.

Bunny Zone wristbands are required to participate in Bunny Zone Activities, which include access to bounce houses, games, crafts, bunny encounters, photos with the Easter Bunny on your own devices, and a bunny passport to gather candy and treats at different stations in the bunny zone.

Wristbands are required for all those who wish to participate in Bunny Zone activities. Children 2 and under that wish to participate also need a wristband. Parents and Guardians that are supervising, but not participating, do not need a wristband. Babies not participating in activities do not need a wristband.

With event admission, guests can enjoy a golden egg hunt, special animal enrichment activities, daily keeper chats, and explore the zoo.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available at the Education building. Photos are self-serve, so bring your phone or camera to capture the perfect picture! Photos are included with your Bunny Zone wristband, and a Zoo volunteer will be there to help you capture the moment. The Easter Bunny will be available from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM and 12:40 PM - 4:30 PM.

To make the most of the event, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets and wristbands online before the event to save time and money. Wristbands will be redeemed from your ticket upon arrival at the ticket booth. Tickets will be accepted digitally or as printed copies. Additional add-ons including Zoo rides, food and drink sales, can be purchased with cash or credit card.

Come and join us for a hoppin' good time at the Chattanooga Zoo's Hug-A-Bunny Days. Choose between Friday, April 7th, and Saturday, April 8th, for a fun-filled day with family and friends!