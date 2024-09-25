Celebrate Weird And Wonderful Tennessee Aquarium Wildlife During Oddtober

While exploring the Tennessee Aquarium’s Rivers of the World gallery, guests will chance upon a highly unusual feast.

Inside the Aquarium’s newest exhibit, a writhing horde of many-legged creatures are putting their mandibles to work gnawing winding tunnels through a block of bone-white material.

Only this smorgasbord isn’t made of coconut, tofu or cauliflower. It’s polystyrene foam.

These mad munchers are known as “superworms,” the larval life stage of Central American Darkling Beetles. Although they’ll eat just about anything, a cocktail of bacteria in their guts allows these insects to actually gain nutritional value from one of the leading sources of plastic waste. This ability is certainly unusual, making the superworm exhibit’s arrival an ideal kickoff to ODDtober, the Aquarium’s October-long celebration of the weird and wonderful side of nature.

Superworms’ astounding digestive feat is just one of many strange adaptations guests will learn about while visiting the Aquarium during October. They’ll also encounter sea stars that eat by ejecting their stomach over their prey (yes, on the outside of their body), or loveable Clownfish that withstand the deadly stings of anemones thanks to an extra-thick layer of mucus.

The Aquarium is celebrating these natural oddities by featuring them in videos on its social media channels as well as fun “movie” posters that evoke the spirit of classic monsters of the silver screen. Visit the gift shop and mention the special password — it’s “ODDtober” — to receive a free sticker featuring stylized illustrations of a Superworm, Goonch Catfish, Alligator Snapping Turtle or sea star.

As guests explore during their ODDtober visit, they’ll enjoy festive decorations like pumpkin lights that flicker to life in time with the energetic discharges of an Electric Eel or seasonal trappings that lend extra swamp chic to the Alligators’ home in the Delta Country gallery.

Throughout the River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings, educators will surprise and delight visitors with unscheduled programs that offer fun insights into some of the Aquarium’s most unusual and eclectic residents. There will also be special ODDtober-themed treats for the animals and stimulation offered as part of daily enrichment opportunities in the Lemur Forest and River Otter Falls exhibits.

Underwater pumpkin carving returns this year as well. Every Saturday at 2 p.m., SCUBA divers will descend into either the River Giants exhibit or Tennessee River gallery to craft gourd-geous jack-o’-lanterns while surrounded by schools of swirling fish and curious turtles.

ODDtober concludes with the Aquarium’s annual family-friendly celebration, Aquascarium, on Friday, Oct. 25. Guests can dress in their Halloween finest for this spooky (but not too spooky) after-hours event. While exploring lavishly decorated galleries, they’ll meet beloved costumed characters handing out handfuls of goodies at candy stations throughout both buildings.

Aquascarium begins at 4 p.m., with final entry at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are $8 for Aquarium members or $38 for non-members ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Spooky season and films go hand in hand, and the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater offers a wealth of selections during October.

Daily 45-minute films: