Chattanooga Audubon Society Expands Family Passes For All Library Locations

The Chattanooga Audubon Society and Chattanooga Public Library are proud to announce that Audubon Family Passes are now available for checkout at all five library locations.

Anyone with a valid CPL card can check out a pass that covers admission to Audubon Acres for up to 2 adults and 4 children.

CAS joined the CPL Family Pass program back in 2021, and since then, hundreds of families have enjoyed Audubon Acres for free with the pass. Now, each of CPL’s five locations will have a CAS Membership card that can be checked out on a first come, first serve basis.

Families can visit Audubon Acres any time during regular operating hours, present the pass at the front desk and enjoy over 120 acres and 5 miles of hiking trails. South Chickamauga Creek runs through the property, and in warmer months, CAS invites visitors to bring a tube and float the creek.

Audubon Acres also features the Little Owl Village, which offers families the chance to walk in the footsteps of Mississippian area people, and the C.E. Belvins exhibit, featuring over 1,200 replica bird eggs. Plus, CAS offers all library patrons who visit with the Family Pass a $10 off discount for a yearly family membership.

The Chattanooga Audubon Society is committed to educating people on the ways of nature and the indigenous people who lived in this area for thousands of years. To learn more about their mission and sanctuaries, make a donation or volunteer, visit chattanoogaaudubon.org.

Information about other CPL Family Passes, events and locations can be found on the library’s website at chattlibrary.org.