Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation With Two Cycling Events

Chattanooga is rolling into a weekend of celebration and community connection with two cycling events that promote sustainability, wellness, and family-friendly outdoor activity.

From morning commutes to imaginative youth adventures, the city invites residents to embrace bicycling as part of a healthier, more connected lifestyle.

National Bike to Work Day – Friday, May 16, at Miller Park

Downtown Chattanooga will come alive on Friday morning with the annual National Bike to Work Day event at Miller Park.

Held from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m., this celebration encourages commuters of all levels to enjoy the benefits of cycling to work, improving personal health, reducing congestion, and fostering environmental responsibility.

Participants can expect a lively atmosphere featuring:

Group rides and convoys into the downtown area

Free coffee and breakfast snacks for cyclists

Complimentary bike tune-ups and safety checks

Local vendor booths and prize drawings

Opportunities to meet city staff and transportation advocates

Whether a seasoned rider or first-time participant, attendees will find an inclusive space to connect, learn, and ride together in support of a more active Chattanooga.

Youth Bicycle Regatta – Saturday, May 17, at Renaissance Park

The weekend continues on Saturday at Renaissance Park with the Youth Bicycle Regatta, a playful and engaging event designed for children aged 12 and under.

Running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the regatta introduces young riders to the joy of bicycling through a series of games, challenges, and creative activities, all without the competitive atmosphere typically associated with bike races.

Inspired by the traditional concept of a regatta, often linked to rowing or sailing, the event offers a non-competitive environment where youth can explore outdoor adventure, develop bike-handling skills, and experience the fun of group participation.

Families are encouraged to attend, cheer on young cyclists, and enjoy a morning filled with energy, imagination, and movement.

Together, these two events reflect Chattanooga’s ongoing efforts to promote cycling as a tool for wellness, sustainability, and community engagement. Residents of all ages are invited to participate, celebrate, and help build a more bike-friendly city.

National Bike to Work Day

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 AM

Location: Miller Park, Downtown Chattanooga

Youth Bicycle Regatta

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Renaissance Park

For more information, visit outdoorchattanooga.com/calendar.