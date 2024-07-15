Chattanooga Establishes Urban Ecology Preserve Along South Chickamauga Creek

The City of Chattanooga has announced the preservation of a 27-acre forested oxbow along South Chickamauga Creek near Shallowford Road, encompassing 1.3 miles of stream frontage.

This significant conservation effort is being undertaken through the implementation of restrictive covenants, the first of their kind for city-owned property. These covenants will ensure the long-term protection of one of Chattanooga’s most vital natural habitats.

Aligning with the Parks and Outdoors Plan adopted in 2023, this initiative focuses on protecting city-owned land that enhances timeless geographic and natural features and promotes wildlife habitat and city-wide air and water quality.

“It’s almost a miracle that we have this beautiful undeveloped land in the middle of the City of Chattanooga, and I’m very happy it will be preserved for generations to come,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Early in my term, we conducted a review of city-owned land, and this act of preservation is the first big result of that effort.

"I’m proud of the work we’re doing to build housing and increase density in our urban core as we combat the national affordable housing crisis—but preservation efforts like this are equally as important. And it’s a big step forward in our efforts to make Chattanooga the first National Park City in North America.”

Preserves are parks where the primary public benefit is the protection and nurturing of native ecology. By placing a restrictive covenant on this property, the forested area will remain an urban ecology conservation site for years.

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors’ Natural Resources team will conduct a thorough site assessment and develop a comprehensive management plan that addresses all preservation objectives. This approach will employ best-management practices to protect and enhance existing resources, reinforcing our city's commitment to responsible stewardship as outlined in Resolution 30532.

“Part of Chattanooga’s allure is its unique and diverse natural features, habitats, plants, and wildlife, and it is imperative that we protect and restore these ecosystems,” said Anna Mathis, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Natural Resources Manager. “In just a short amount of time, we have already identified over 220 species of plants and abundant wildlife at this location.”

The restrictive covenants include protections for natural features, erosion control, vegetation management, wildlife management, signage restrictions, prohibition of property subdivisions, dumping restrictions, and controlled development to ensure minimal disturbance to the natural environment.

This preservation effort coincides with a new paddle access announced at Shallowford Road, thanks to the Trust for Public Land, giving visitors access to natural beauty along South Chickamauga Creek. Public access from the Blue Way to the preserve could become available once a management plan has been implemented later in the future.

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is enthusiastic about the positive impact this project will have on our community and environment, marking a significant milestone in our conservation efforts.