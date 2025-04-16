Chattanooga Officially Recognized As A Runner-Friendly Community

Chattanooga has officially been recognized as a Runner-Friendly Community by the Road Runners Club of America, thanks to the efforts of the Chattanooga Track Club.

This national designation highlights Chattanooga’s commitment to supporting safe and accessible running infrastructure, active lifestyles, and a vibrant community of runners.

“We’re proud to celebrate Chattanooga’s new status as a Runner-Friendly Community,” said CTC President Jason Liggins. “This recognition reflects years of partnership, advocacy, and community-building—both on the roads and behind the scenes. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or just getting started, Chattanooga is a great place to lace up and run.”

Key highlights of Chattanooga’s runner-friendly assets include:

A well-connected network of sidewalks, greenways, and multi-use paths.

Active partnerships between the Chattanooga Track Club, city departments, and local organizations to support races, events, and public safety.

Robust community engagement through educational programs, youth outreach, and volunteerism.

A growing number of businesses and institutions embracing runners and walkers as valued patrons.

As part of this initiative, the Chattanooga Track Club is also working to highlight “Runner-Friendly Business” —so residents can expect to see window decals and signs pop up around town at shops, cafes, gyms, and offices that support the running community.

For more information on Chattanooga’s Runner-Friendly Community designation and upcoming events, visit www.chattanoogatrackclub.org