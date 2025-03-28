The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Celebrates Adventure And Opportunity

It's time to gear up for adventure as outdoor enthusiasts, nature lovers and adventure seekers of all ages are invited to come out and experience something new at the Chattanooga Outdoor Festival.

This exciting one day event will celebrate the diverse outdoor recreational opportunities Chattanooga has to offer, with activities, vendors, demos, live music, a beer garden, food and so much more.

Located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga at the historic Choo Choo Gardens and Station Street, the festival will be held on Saturday, April 5 from 11 am - 7 pm ET.

It is truly a celebration of all things outdoors for all ages and all abilities where you can explore a diverse array of outdoor vendors showcasing the latest gear, apparel and products carefully crafted to elevate your outdoor experiences.

Discover local guide services and outfitters for you next outdoor adventure while learning about the conservation and nonprofit organizations that protect the wild spaces Chattanooga cherishes.

From sustainable outdoor essentials to sustainable outdoor recreation, you'll find everything you need for your next adventure.

Gear up for your next outdoor adventure while supporting local retailers

The best local food, beer and wine to fuel your adventurous spirit.

Learn a new hobby or skill from an expert. Try out the latest outdoor gear.

Groove to the rhythms of local artists.

Learn more at chattanoogaoutdoorfestival.com