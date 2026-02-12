The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns In April For Its Third Annual Celebration

The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival returns for its third year on Saturday, April 11, once again taking over the Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens and Station Street for a free, family-friendly celebration of Chattanooga’s vibrant outdoor culture.

After welcoming more than 5,000 attendees and 75 outdoor vendors in 2025, the Chattanooga Outdoor Festival has quickly become one of the region’s signature spring events—bringing together local businesses, conservation organizations, nonprofits, and outdoor enthusiasts for a full day of connection, exploration, and fun.

The 2026 festival will benefit SORBA Chattanooga, the local chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, which works year-round to build, maintain, and advocate for multi-use trail systems throughout the region.

Festival fundraising efforts will include a silent auction and bike sweepstakes, with many prizes generously donated by participating vendors.

Festival Highlights

65+ Outdoor Vendors and Conservation Partners: Shop gear, apparel, and services while meeting the local businesses and nonprofits that power Chattanooga’s outdoor economy.

Interactive Activities and Demos: Hands-on opportunities to try outdoor activities and gear, from climbing to biking and beyond.

Kids Zone: Family-friendly activities designed to spark a lifelong love of the outdoors.

Live Music: Local musicians performing throughout the day across multiple stages.

Food and Beverages: Enjoy offerings from the restaurants and businesses that anchor the Chattanooga Choo Choo and Station Street.

Fundraising for Trails: Bid in the silent auction and enter the bike sweepstakes to directly support SORBA Chattanooga’s trail work and stewardship efforts.

The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival is designed to be welcoming to all—whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or simply outdoor curious. The event emphasizes community, conservation, and accessibility while showcasing the outdoor opportunities that make Chattanooga such a special place to live, work, and play.

The event is free to attend, but don’t forget to RSVP in advance and check in at the festival to be entered for a chance to win a campervan rental from Nomad Be Happy and experience Chattanooga’s awesome outdoor scene first hand.

For more information and updates, visit chattanoogaoutdoorfestival.com