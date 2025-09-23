Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Celebrates National Public Lands Day

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors invites the community to join in two separate events this Saturday, September 27th, to care for our shared natural and historic spaces.

National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, bringing together thousands of people across the country to give back to the places they love.

This year, the City of Chattanooga is proud to host two distinct opportunities for citizens to get involved:

Event 1: Chattanooga Park Stewards at Citizens Cemetery

The Chattanooga Park Stewards program is organizing a clean-up and beautification event at Citizens Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in the city and a site of immense historical significance. Time has taken its toll on this sacred ground, and volunteers are needed to help restore it.

Volunteers will work together to pick up litter and debris, trim overgrown vegetation, clean and maintain informational kiosks, and help restore headstones.

When: Saturday, September 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Citizens Cemetery 820 East 3rd St.

What to Bring: Please wear closed-toed shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. All necessary tools and gloves will be provided.

Parking: Street parking is available, but some spots may require payment.

Who is Welcome: All ages are invited to participate. Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.

To Sign Up: ihelpchattanooga.org/need/detail/?need_id=1138517

Questions: Contact aadderholt@chattanooga.gov

Event 2: Outdoor Chattanooga at Greenway Farm

Outdoor Chattanooga will host its own Public Lands Day celebration at Greenway Farm. The event, which is a signature initiative of the National Environmental Education Foundation, will promote both the enjoyment and conservation of our public lands.

The day will begin with a few projects along the greenway to help keep the beautiful trail looking its best. After the work is done, participants can take a closer look at the greenway with a grassland BioBlitz and other recreation opportunities.

The event will also feature outreach information about Outdoor Chattanooga programs, volunteer opportunities, fun yard games, and a self-guided photo scavenger hunt with prizes.

When: Saturday, September 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Greenway Farm, 5051 Gann Store Rd, Hixson, TN

Both events are a fantastic way for the community to come together and help steward Chattanooga's valuable public lands for future generations.