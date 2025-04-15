Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Going All Out For Earth Week

Chattanooga is going all out for Earth Week 2025, and you’re invited to be part of the movement.

From the mountains to the riverfront, our city will come alive with free events, outdoor adventures, volunteer opportunities, and celebrations of sustainability.

This year is extra special—Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is proudly celebrating Chattanooga's new title as the first National Park City in America.

That means even more reason to get outside, explore, and take part in shaping a greener, healthier Chattanooga for all.

Expect:

Tree plantings and park clean-ups

Bike rides, hikes, Easter Egg Hunts and outddor events

Live music, local food, gear swaps and eco-friendly vendors

Workshops on gardening, composting, and conservation

Family-friendly arts and nature activities

Visit community.nationalparkcity.org/spaces/10771670/events for the full calendar of events.

