Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Going All Out For Earth Week

Chattanooga is going all out for Earth Week 2025, and you’re invited to be part of the movement.
From the mountains to the riverfront, our city will come alive with free events, outdoor adventures, volunteer opportunities, and celebrations of sustainability.
This year is extra special—Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is proudly celebrating Chattanooga's new title as the first National Park City in America.
That means even more reason to get outside, explore, and take part in shaping a greener, healthier Chattanooga for all.
Expect:
- Tree plantings and park clean-ups
- Bike rides, hikes, Easter Egg Hunts and outddor events
- Live music, local food, gear swaps and eco-friendly vendors
- Workshops on gardening, composting, and conservation
- Family-friendly arts and nature activities
Visit community.nationalparkcity.org/spaces/10771670/events for the full calendar of events.
More News & Notes from Parks & Outdoors:
- Clearing and site prepping for a new playground at Heritage Park has begun. Pardon our progress. This includes closing portions of the park, including the swings and walkways.
- Portions of the Double J and Strut trails on Stringer's Ridge remain closed due to recent fires. Trail maintenance is required to restore portions of the trail to ensure safety. We will keep you posted on when the trails will reopen.
- Note, Coolidge Park, The Passage, and the river trail at the Aquarium will open in mid-May to around Memorial Day Weekend.
- The Walnut Street Bridge renovation is moving along as planned, as crews continue to finish work on the lower platform and cabling above in preparation for sandblasting starting soon.
- We need your thoughts! How can we make recreation programs better for you and your family? Let us know here!
- The section between Camp Jordan-East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department and Walmart on Brainerd Rd of the greenway will be closed for construction.