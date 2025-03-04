Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Releases Spring/Summer Activity Guide

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is thrilled to share their Spring/Summer 2025 Activity Guide—your go-to resource for outdoor fun from March to August.
Inside, you’ll find everything from park events, youth and adult sports, and fitness classes to adventure programs, therapeutic activities, and arts in the park.
With activities for all ages, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Their goal is to keep the community informed and inspired to get outside, stay active, and connect with others.
Whether you're looking to explore nature, try a new sport, or simply enjoy the outdoors, this guide has you covered.
Get ready to make the most of the warmer months with Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors: access the activity guide here.
Also happening this month in Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors:
- Ahead of the Walnut Street Bridge Renovation, set to begin March 17th, the city of Chattanooga has release the "Walnut Street Bridge App" now available to download. This app will provide updates, detour options, and guest information. More information about detours, art installations and more, visit walnutstreetbridge.com
- Pre-renovation setup will begin continues along the Walnut Street Bridge, however, the bridge will remain open till March 17th. Fencing is being installed now and on top of the bridge, but again, will remain open till March 17th. A few areas under the bridge will be closed off for construction lay-down areas. There may be sections along the railing of the bridge that may close for short periods of time, but the bridge will remain open to pedestrian traffic during those brief periods.
- We need your thoughts! How can we make recreation programs better for you and your family? Let us know here!
- Recent storms may have knocked down large branches and trees near paths. While we have taken care of most, if you see any large branches down, or concerns in our parks, please call 311.
- The section between Camp Jordan-East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department and Walmart on Brainerd Rd of the greenway will be closed for construction.
- Looking for native plant ideas for your yard or garden? Join the Thriving Gardens program! Check out this website full of native plant ideas.