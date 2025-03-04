Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Releases Spring/Summer Activity Guide

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is thrilled to share their Spring/Summer 2025 Activity Guide—your go-to resource for outdoor fun from March to August.

Inside, you’ll find everything from park events, youth and adult sports, and fitness classes to adventure programs, therapeutic activities, and arts in the park.

With activities for all ages, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Their goal is to keep the community informed and inspired to get outside, stay active, and connect with others.

Whether you're looking to explore nature, try a new sport, or simply enjoy the outdoors, this guide has you covered.

Get ready to make the most of the warmer months with Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors: access the activity guide here.

Also happening this month in Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors: