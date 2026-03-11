Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Releases Their Comprehensive Spring/Summer Guide

Chattanooga is affectionately known by lovers of the outdoors as a "City in a Park", and the ongoing mission of Parks And Outdoors is to provide access for all to a well-loved, well-used and well-cared for system of parks, recreation and outdoor spaces.

They oversee award-winning signature parks such as Coolidge Park and the Tennessee Riverpark, community parks including Greenway Farm and Heritage Park along with over 80 neighborhood parks, greenspaces, athletic spaces and more.

Along with great spaces, they also offers numerous classes, events, and programs to connect all to the outdoors and the spirit of recreation.

A big part of their mission is letting everyone, both residents and visitors, know what is happening with our local parks and more. Which is why they are very happy to announce the release of the Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Spring/Summer 2026 guide.

The guide is packed full of information about sports, pool openings, special events, Outdoor Chattanooga, arts, and programs for all abilities.

Stay Connected at www.chattanooga.gov/parks ... and be sure to get outside and go play!