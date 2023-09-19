Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors To Celebrate Public Lands Day Saturday, September 23rd

Volunteers at Greenway Farm and Stringer’s Ridge Preserve will be joining thousands of individuals from all across the country to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

This annual event, which has been going strong for thirty years, is dedicated to the care and support of public lands. Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, along with their partners, will be providing two opportunities, on Saturday, September 23rd, for volunteers to give back to their community.

One event will be held at Greenway Farm, while the other will take place at Stringer's Ridge. Both opportunities will run from 9am-12pm.

At Greenway Farm in Hixson, volunteers are encouraged to join the Park Stewards program, where they'll be working alongside TVA to remove invasive plants, learn about plant identification and participate in a BioBlitz-an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time.

In North Chattanooga, volunteers can join Outdoor Chattanooga, SORBA, Trust for Public Land and more for the 10 year anniversary of Stringer's Ridge Nature Preserve. Participants will meet at the Spears Ave trailhead and organize into groups for trail maintenance, litter pick up, invasive weed removal and more from 9am - 12pm.

Following the cleanup, a 10 year celebration will be held at the Spears Ave trailhead presented by Trust For Public Land. During the presentation, display boards will feature updated plans to enhance the Spears Avenue trailhead, pump track and trail system. The $170,000 in upgrades are provided by the City of Chattanooga and its commitment to the Parks and Outdoors Plan.

These events are free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome to participate. To learn more and to register, please visit chattanooga.gov/parks/volunteer or outdoorchattanooga.com. Get ready to join your community in celebrating National Public Lands Day and making a positive impact on your local environment!

National Public Lands Day - Greenway Farm with Tennessee Valley Authority

When: Saturday, Sept 23 - 9 am to noon

Where: Greenway Farm Park - 3008 Hamill Rd, Hixson, TN 37343

National Public Lands Day and 10year Celebration with Trust for Public Land

When: Saturday, Sept 23rd - 9 am to noon. Celebration Noon - 1pm.

Where: Stringer’s Ridge, Spears Ave Trailhead - 1312 Spears Ave in North Chattanooga.

The Department of Parks & Outdoors strives to connect ALL to the benefits of the outdoors through recreation, education, history, culture, and ecology. This includes; park planning, park programming, park maintenance, greenways and neighborhood connectivity, Outdoor Chattanooga, special events, recreation/sports, and municipal golf courses.

NPLD fosters a strong connection between people and the environment, educating and cultivating environmental stewards. It provides a hands-on opportunity to protect and preserve the lands that nurture and foster us in the form of parkland, greenways, and blueways.