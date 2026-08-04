Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors Keeps Busy With Plenty To Do Outside This Month

August in Chattanooga carries a distinct, sun-drenched rhythm, where high-summer heat gives way to golden late-afternoon light along the Tennessee River and local parks.

During the hottest weeks of the year, the city's parks and outdoor spaces become vibrant hubs of community life, from early morning runners catching the river breeze on the Tennessee Riverwalk to families cooling off in the splash fountains at Coolidge Park.

Local fields bustle with youth sports as young athletes gear up for fall seasons, while accessible outdoor adventure programs ensure residents of all ages and abilities can experience the outdoors.

Here are some of the many activities and events happening this month:

Fall Youth Softball League

Registration is open for Chattanooga’s first FREE fall softball league at Warner Park! Open to 8U, 10U, and 12U divisions. Games take place Mondays & Tuesdays starting September 14. All skill levels welcome!Registration though the end of August.

Free Adult Kickball League

Chattanooga’s new coed Just Kickin' It Adult Kickball League is officially open for registration at Warner Park. Rec and Competitive divisions available, completely FREE! Gather your crew and sign up a team now.

Join the Chattanooga Adult Co-Ed Volleyball League

Bump, set, and spike with Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors! Games take place Wednesdays from Sept 9 to Oct 28 at East Lake Community Center (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM). Register by August 31 to secure your spot! Questions? Email Deon at ddbrown2@chattanooga.gov

Downtown Kayak Tour This Friday

Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a beginner-friendly kayak adventure on the Tennessee River through the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Our experienced guides will provide basic paddling instruction and an introduction to moving water safety before leading a relaxed, scenic tour.

Paddle upstream and take in unique perspectives of local landmarks, including Maclellan Island Wildlife Sanctuary, the Bluff View Arts District, Ross’s Landing, and Chattanooga’s historic bridges. This program is perfect for both beginners and those looking for a fun, informative outing on the water—no prior experience required.

All equipment is provided, including stable, easy-to-use 12-foot Wilderness Systems Pungo kayaks. Cost is $35

Toddler Treks this Saturday

Introduce your little ones to the joys of the outdoors with Toddler Treks, a fun and engaging nature program designed for children ages 2–6 at East Lake Park. Outdoor Chattanooga and Chattanooga Basics provide guided exploration, simple activities, and hands-on discovery, for toddlers and their caregivers to connect with the natural world while enjoying the beauty of the summer season.

Toddler Treks is the perfect opportunity to bond with your child while fostering a love for nature and outdoor exploration. Each session encourages curiosity, movement, and sensory play in a safe and welcoming environment.

Space is limited — registration is recommended for us to prepare and additional details are shared by the program leader; however, walks ups also accepted.

Chatt Town Cool Down (August 29)

Are you ready to fall in love with the great outdoors? Join us for a day of exploration, fun, and escape the summer heat and splash into refreshing and relaxing fun at the Chatt Town Cool Down Festival at Coolidge Park!

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or just starting to dip your toes into the world of outdoor activities, this event is perfect for you. We’re offering a variety of free activities to help you embrace nature and build confidence in your outdoor adventures. In other words, there will be lots of opportunities for you to get your feet wet, no matter your experience level