Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors Releases Fall And Winter Guide

Get ready to explore the vibrant world of Chattanooga's parks and outdoor activities with the brand-new Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Guide.

Whether you're looking to enjoy the crisp autumn air on a scenic hike, dive into exciting events, or find the perfect spot to witness the beauty of fall colors, join a free fitness class or enjoy our free indoor pools, this guide has something for everyone.

Packed with information on special events, youth and adult sports, community programs both outdoors and in Chattanooga's Chattanooga Community Development Centers, and much more, it’s your go-to resource for making the most of the cooler seasons.

Learn more about a wide variety of activities, events, and services including:

Parks updates and Fall color spots

Planting tips from the pros

Youth and Adult sports

Swimming pools

Fitness Center programs

Outdoor Chattanooga adventures

Golf courses

Chattanooga Zoo

Community Center program

Public art

Embrace the outdoors, stay active, and connect with your community—download your copy today and start planning your next adventure in Chattanooga's great outdoors.

Flip through here: flipsnack.com/.../2023-24-parks-and-outdoors...

Download your own copy here: chattanooga.gov/parks