Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors To Launch Adaptive Hiking For Youth Program

The City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, through its Therapeutic Recreation division, is proud to announce the launch of a new Adaptive Hiking program designed specifically for young outdoor enthusiasts.

Made possible by a Quality of Life Grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, the program introduces the GRIT Junior Freedom Chair to the city’s fleet of adaptive equipment, opening scenic trails to children living with paralysis or mobility challenges.

Engineered for Adventure The GRIT Junior Freedom Chair is an all-terrain, manual wheelchair designed by MIT engineers to conquer outdoor environments that standard wheelchairs cannot handle. Built using standard mountain bike parts, the chair is rugged enough to navigate dirt, gravel, sand, mud, and grass.

Along with the new GRIT Junior Freedom Chair, the Therapeutic Recreation team received four specialized kayaks and adaptive gear including outriggers, hand adaptations, and transfer benches to ensure water access for individuals with paralysis or other disabilities.

These tools are vital to our mission of boosting mobility, independence, and social engagement. Adaptive Kayak programs will continue this summer.The acquisition of this equipment was funded by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's Quality of Life Grants program. These grants support nonprofit organizations and municipal governments that mirror the Foundation’s mission to foster inclusion and community engagement for those affected by paralysis.

Hikes are planned for March through the Fall and will take place twice a month at various locations. The program allows children to experience an all-terrain adventure and explore Chattanooga's parks in a whole new way.Families interested in the Adaptive Hiking program or the GRIT Jr Freedom Chair are encouraged to contact the Therapeutic Recreation division.

Staff are happy to provide more information on upcoming hikes or schedule a time for you to test the equipment before the season.

For more information, contact Nate Sirmans at nsirmans@chattanooga.gov.