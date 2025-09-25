Chattanooga To Host 2nd Annual Outdoor Recreation Mapathon Event

The City of Chattanooga is excited to announce the 2nd Annual Outdoor Recreation Mapathon, a unique community event aimed at creating one of the best outdoor maps in America.

The event will take place on Friday, September 26, from Noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center. The center is located at 200 River Street in Coolidge Park.

Chattanooga, named North America’s first National Park City, is home to a vast array of outdoor amenities. However, much of this valuable information is scattered across different platforms, making it difficult for residents and visitors to find the resources they need.

The Outdoor Recreation Mapathon seeks to change that by bringing together mappers, outdoor enthusiasts, and local experts to consolidate this information into a single, comprehensive, and free-to-use map.

"Chattanooga, North America’s first National Park City, deserves the best outdoor map in America," said Gail Loveland Barille, Director of Outdoor Chattanooga. "Sharing your trails expertise is a great way to ensure Chattanooga’s natural beauty is more accessible to the entire community, right before National Public Lands Day."

The event is open to everyone, regardless of experience level. Participants can drop in at any time to contribute their knowledge, learn about community-driven mapping, or simply enjoy the company of fellow outdoor lovers.

The day will feature hands-on mapping sessions, a "Learn to Map" station for beginners, and opportunities to collaborate on app development for outdoor navigation.

Event Highlights Include:

Mapping and “Apping” Sessions: Engage in mapping Chattanooga’s outdoor amenities, from trails and parks to water access points.

“Learn to Map” Introductions: Experts will be available to help beginners learn the basics of OpenStreetMap (OSM) and contribute to the map.

Community Collaboration: Join local outdoor organizations to share knowledge and build a resource for everyone.

The map created during the event will be openly available for use on websites and mobile apps, ensuring Chattanooga’s outdoor assets are easily accessible to all.

For more information about the Outdoor Recreation Mapathon, please visit outdoorchattanooga.com or call 423-643-6800. RSVPs are not required.