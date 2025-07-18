Chattanooga To Serve As Basecamp For Over 250 Outdoor Storytellers

Get ready, Chattanooga: more than 250 outdoor writers and media professionals are coming to town for the 2025 Outdoor Writers Association of America Conference, Aug. 19-21.

This gathering of talented writers, photographers, broadcasters and outdoor communicators will use Chattanooga as their basecamp — a natural jumping-off point to explore the adventures that have earned the city recognition as a southeastern outdoor destination.

"Chattanooga is a natural fit for this incredible gathering of outdoor storytellers," said Barry White, CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. "These passionate professionals will discover what locals already know — that our city offers an unmatched combination of urban comforts and easy access to world-class outdoor adventures. We're honored to welcome OWAA members to the Scenic City.”

OWAA's annual conference brings together a wide range of outdoor media professionals who share a deep passion for the outdoors. Conference attendees will participate in presentations, workshops and networking opportunities while experiencing the outdoor recreation that has earned Chattanooga recognition by Outside Magazine’s “9 Beautiful Mountain Towns in the Southeast,” and among "10 pretty mountain views in the U.S. that are a must-visit" by TimeOut Magazine.

Within minutes of downtown, visitors can access premier venues for rock climbing, road and mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, white-water rafting, hang gliding and countless other adventures.

Attendees will stay at The Read House, where the historic downtown hotel will serve as their home base for three days of professional development and outdoor exploration.

The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo will host a welcome reception, with food and beverage services provided by Gate 11 and other Choo Choo district vendors, and Teren Clothing will host an additional after-hours reception.

Pre- and post-conference tours will highlight the region's diverse outdoor offerings through an impressive collaboration of local and state partners. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has been instrumental in arranging state tours, while the Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Outdoor Chattanooga have coordinated adventures with industry partners including the Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga Zoo, Lookout Mountain Flight Park, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and Chattanooga Guides Adventures. Outdoor Chattanooga will provide hiking, paddleboarding and kayaking tours.

The conference is expected to generate several hundred thousand dollars in economic impact, but the value of hosting 250 outdoor travel writers experiencing all the Scenic City has to offer extends far beyond dollars. These influential storytellers will build trust and interest through personal narratives and reach millions of engaged outdoor enthusiasts across diverse demographics for months or years to come.

For more information about the conference, go to VisitChattanooga.com/OWAA.