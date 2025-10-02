Chattanooga Trail Survey Launches To Measure Economic Impact Of Local Trail Use

SORBA Chattanooga, in partnership with UTC, has launched a comprehensive trail user survey to better understand how local trails are used, the value they provide to the community, and their broader economic impact.

The survey is open to all trail users—hikers, runners, bikers, climbers, walkers, and more—as well as non-trail users. Community feedback will directly inform long-term planning, user experience improvements, and future funding advocacy for trail development across the greater Chattanooga region.

Survey responses will also feed into a full economic impact report on mountain biking in Hamilton and surrounding counties, scheduled for release in Fall 2026. This study will quantify how trails contribute to Chattanooga’s outdoor economy, tourism, and quality of life—reinforcing their role as essential community infrastructure.

“This survey is about more than trails—it’s about capturing the full story of their value,” said Sunshine Loveless, Executive Director of SORBA Chattanooga. “We know trails are core to Chattanooga’s identity as a National Park City, but this data will help us demonstrate their real impact and advocate for sustainable investment to maintain the 170+ miles of multi-use trails our community depends on.”

This effort is part of a larger initiative to ensure Chattanooga’s trail systems receive proper maintenance, remain accessible to all users, and reflect the needs of a growing and diverse outdoor community. Findings will also support grant applications, municipal funding proposals, and partnerships with land managers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SORBA Chattanooga on this project,” said Dr. Ryan Zwart, Assistant Professor of Sport, Outdoor Recreation, and Tourism Management at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “This collaborative work connects our research and students with the community, while helping SORBA demonstrate the true impact of Chattanooga’s investment in outdoor recreation infrastructure. It is a win for us at UTC, our friends at SORBA Chattanooga, and the area's outdoor future.”

The survey takes just about 10 minutes to complete — and every response matters. The more data collected, the stronger the case for continued investment in Chattanooga’s trail network.

Take the survey today and share your voice: www.sorbachattanooga.org/trail-survey