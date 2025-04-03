Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City Together

The Chattanooga Tree Project is a 5-year journey to plant thousands of trees in neighborhoods where they’ll make the biggest difference.

Along the way, we’re creating job opportunities, cooler summers, and more beautiful communities to be enjoyed by all. Thousands of trees, dozens of neighborhoods, hundreds of opportunities.

Together we can realize our vision of a Scenic City where every neighborhood is healthy, resilient, and full of opportunity. Residents, volunteers, and local groups will help plant and care for trees, making a lasting difference in their neighborhoods and parks.

How to Get Involved:

Volunteer : Help with tree planting, tree care, invasive plant management, and more.

: Help with tree planting, tree care, invasive plant management, and more. Join the Workforce : Apply to a workforce development program to receive training for careers in tree care, conservation, and urban forestry.

: Apply to a workforce development program to receive training for careers in tree care, conservation, and urban forestry. Learn More: Discover the importance of trees, Chattanooga’s canopy, and how green spaces improve our city.

The Chattanooga Tree Project is a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Southeast Conservation Corps, Understory at green|spaces, and the Interdisciplinary Geospatial Technology Lab at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this partnership and are excited about the key role SECC’s Urban Forestry Crews are going to play over the next five years” shares Darcy Welch, Executive Director of Southeast Conservation Corps. “We look forward to recruiting and hiring local young people to work on these crews, providing meaningful job opportunities and making a lasting impact while helping to build a greener, healthier Chattanooga for all!”

"Look Up, Chattanooga’ is more than a message—it’s a call to action,” says Anna Mathis, Natural Resources Manager for the City of Chattanooga. “Whether you volunteer, learn something new, or simply share the mission with others, every one of us has a role in making our city greener.”

Michael Strok, Director of Planning & Management for Chattanooga Tree Project adds, “Chattanooga Tree Project is the starting point for a change in tree culture in Chattanooga. This effort sets the stage for every community to achieve their canopy goals by working together and advocating for each other. It is HOT in the summertime. Let’s do something about it.”

For more information, to get involved, or to support the project, visit chattanoogatreeproject.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.