Chattanooga Zoo And Partnership Hosting Event To Serve The Deaf Community

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is teaming up with Chattanooga Zoo to create a Zoo experience with increased accessibility for the deaf and hard of hearing community while also being educational for all visitors.

ASL Day at Chattanooga Zoo, on March 15, is free with general admission and will feature American Sign Language interpreters for keeper chats and animal meet and greets, educational booths from local organizations, opportunities to learn ASL and special giveaways for attendees.

“ASL Day at Chattanooga Zoo helps us empower the deaf community, raise awareness about the importance of accessibility and get the general public involved in our mission,” said Kris Davis, director of deaf services at Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. “It provides a really unique and engaging day for people who communicate through American Sign Language while also encouraging awareness and empathy for the deaf and hard of hearing community.”

Chattanooga Zoo is providing a full day of keeper chats and animal meet and greets, while Partnership will provide ASL interpreters for each experience. Zookeepers will host presentations with snow leopards, chimpanzees, sloths, capybaras and other species and will also bring out multiple ambassador animals for up-close encounters.

The Hiwassee Hellbender Research and Education Facility will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so guests can learn about the Zoo’s local conservation program for hellbender salamanders.

Meanwhile, other groups from across the state will be spread around the Zoo with fun and informative activities for guests. Partners like Knoxville Center of the Deaf, Disability Rights TN, Sorenson Communications, Family Voices of Tennessee, Sign Language Studios and Tennessee Schools for the Deaf will be present. Partnership will also be represented and will have gifts for any guests that visit all the other organizations around the Zoo.

“Accessibility is a major part of our mission at Chattanooga Zoo,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “We want everyone to be able to connect with nature and wildlife on a personal level, and it is awesome to work alongside organizations like Partnership to remove barriers and create inspiring, enriching experiences for the entire community.”

ASL Day at Chattanooga Zoo is entirely free with purchase of general admission. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

For more details, including a full keeper chat schedule, visit chattzoo.org/events/asl-day-at-the-zoo.