Chattanooga Zoo Announces Asian Lantern Festival Theme: Wildlife Wonderland

The Chattanooga Zoo will kick off the fifth annual Asian Lantern Festival on November 18. At the event, guests explore the Zoo at night and discover hundreds of silk, hand-crafted glowing lanterns up to 16 feet tall.

Each year, the holiday event features an entirely new collection of lantern displays, and this year’s theme is Wildlife Wonderland.

“One of my favorite things about the Asian Lantern Festival is that it’s a totally new experience each year,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Wildlife Wonderland includes some of my favorite lanterns yet like a herd of elephants, sleeping red pandas, colorful peacocks and even a few prehistoric creatures!”

The lantern displays transform the whole Zoo into a unique, walk-through holiday lights experience with about 50 distinct scenes featuring a variety of wildlife.

Many of the lanterns are animatronic and move, flash, change color and more. Additionally, interactive displays like swings and seesaws provide opportunities for hands-on play, and lanterns with built-in photo opportunities help visitors create lasting memories.

Chattanooga Zoo will also be hosting special entertainment included with festival admission on select dates:

November 20 & 21 - The Chien Hong School of Kung Fu will perform a traditional lion dance. The festival will also feature a make-your-own lantern craft while supplies last.

December 11, 12, 18 and 19 - Santa Claus will be in the Education Center for pictures.

Other character meet and greet dates featuring Elsa, Anna, Spider-Man, HUNTR/X and more will be announced soon.

The Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland will also include exclusive gift shop items and a limited-edition Wild Burger menu.

During the festival, most resident Zoo animals will not be visible to the public, but some nocturnal species may be viewable.

The Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland runs from November 18, 2026, to January 23, 2027. The festival is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night and occurs Wednesday through Sunday evenings. During the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, the festival will also be open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For Chattanooga Zoo members, tickets are $14 per child and $19 per adult. For non-members, tickets are $17.50 for children and $23.50 for adults. A discounted rate of $16.50 per ticket is also available for groups of 15 or more people.

Holiday party packages are also available for birthday parties, workplace get-togethers, family reunions and other occasions. Parties at the Asian Lantern Festival feature admission for up to 40 guests and a furnished private event space. Email events@chattzoo.org to book a party.

Learn more about the Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland at www.chattzoo.org/events/alf.