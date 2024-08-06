Chattanooga Zoo Announces Opening Date For Cape Of Africa Section

The Chattanooga Zoo has officially announced their entirely new Cape of Africa section will be open to the public on August 31, 2024.

The $3.9 million development, located at the front of the Zoo, will include warthogs, servals, Cape porcupines, an enlarged giraffe yard, waterfalls, a group entrance and other new features.

“In 2013, we created a master plan to further establish the Zoo as a leading attraction in Chattanooga. Over the last decade, we’ve made tremendous strides in our animal collection, conservation efforts, educational programs and more,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo.

“Some recent accomplishments include the addition of giraffes to our Zoo in 2020, the completion and subsequent success of the Hiwassee Hellbender Research and Education Facility and our Red Panda Rising campaign that has helped us grow our red panda pack. Now, we are elated to share our single-biggest expansion in Zoo history with visitors and locals alike.”

Construction started on The Cape of Africa in September 2023. The project incorporates authentic African imagery, colors, textures, sounds and iconography that pair with the new African species to create an immersive experience.

On August 31, from 7:30-9 a.m., the Zoo is hosting a special breakfast in the Cape of Africa for Zoo members only. Members will enjoy the first look at the completed expansion and will see the warthogs, servals and Cape porcupines on exhibit for the first time.

Additionally, they will enjoy animal meet and greets, a light breakfast from BeCaffeinated, themed giveaways and a drumming and dance workshop for kids presented by Ogya World Music Band and FAFAA African Drumming and Dance Company.

Members may RSVP for this limited-capacity event here: chattzoo.org/events/cape-of-africa-members-only-breakfast

Following the Members' Breakfast, the Cape of Africa will officially be open to the public on August 31 at 9 a.m.

Chattanooga Zoo would like to express their gratitude to the following Cape of Africa primary sponsors and supporters: State of Tennessee, City of Chattanooga, First Horizon Bank, Chattanooga Tourism Co., TVFCU, Dr. Tony and Alana Ashley, Dr. Thomas Donovan, Sr., Lisa Harris and Julia and Joe Horn. Chattanooga Zoo would also like to recognize Modus Build, LLC as the contractor and Billingsley Architecture as the architect.

For more information about the Cape of Africa at Chattanooga Zoo, visit chattzoo.org/visit/cape-of-africa.