Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of First Red Panda Cub In Eight Years

On June 11, Saffron the red panda successfully gave birth to the first red panda cub born at Chattanooga Zoo in eight years. The healthy newborn male is the first offspring of both Saffron and her mate Avi who was the last red panda born in Chattanooga.

“Saffron has been a wonderfully dedicated and attentive mother, so we have been able to leave the cub in her care over the past month while keeping a close eye on our nest box cameras to ensure that Saffron and her cub remain healthy,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Everyone at the Zoo is absolutely thrilled that Saffron and Avi became a successful breeding pair as we had hoped for.”

On July 3, veterinary staff and keepers briefly retrieved the cub from its nest to conduct wellness checks and determine the newborn’s sex. The cub weighed 441 grams at the time of inspection and is healthy and growing as expected.

James Howard, host of This ‘N That on Newschannel 9, was given the honor of naming Saffron and Avi’s cub. Howard is a pilot who donated his time and expertise to safely transport Saffron to Chattanooga from her previous home at Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park in September of 2023.

As most airlines transport animals in the cargo section of the plane, which is not temperature controlled like the cabin, it was too hot for Saffron to safely travel on a commercial flight. That’s when Howard and Taylor Newman with Crystal Air stepped in to provide direct, air-conditioned transportation.

Howard decided to name the baby Pilatus after the model of aircraft he and Newman used to transport Saffron to Chattanooga.

“We really appreciate James, Taylor and everyone else involved with bringing Saffron safely to her new home with us,” said Long. “It’s wonderful to see these efforts come to fruition by bringing a new red panda into the world. At the Zoo, we contribute to multiple initiatives aimed at protecting red pandas and repopulating this endangered species, so this is a big moment.”

The Chattanooga Zoo participates in the Red Panda SSP (Species Survival Plan) meant to boost red panda populations. Currently, both species of red panda are endangered.

SSPs are managed by the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and are closely regulated in order to increase the number of red pandas in AZA-accredited institutions while also preserving genetic diversity and quality.

Avi and Saffron were strategically matched together through the Red Panda SSP, leading to Saffron’s move to Chattanooga and Pilatus’ birth.

With roughly 200 red pandas in AZA-accredited zoos, Pilatus is an important new member of the population. Additionally, it is estimated that only 2,500 to 10,000 red pandas remain in the wild, making repopulation and habitat protection a focus for organizations like AZA, Red Panda Network and others.

Red panda cubs are born deaf, blind and unable to walk. They usually open their eyes and ears between two and three weeks, but will still spend the first few months of their lives nursing and staying close to their mothers. Although Saffron will periodically carry Pilatus on exhibit, as it’s a normal behavior for her to move her offspring between dens, Pilatus will likely not be seen independently exploring his habitat until this fall.

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo visit chattzoo.org.

To support the Zoo’s local and global conservation efforts, visit https://chattanoogazoo-bloom.kindful.com/?campaign=1282410.