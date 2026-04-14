Chattanooga Zoo Hosting A Teddy Bear Check-Up Activity On Saturday, April 25

On Saturday, 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a veterinarian from Northgate Animal Hospital will be at Chattanooga Zoo for Teddy Bear Check-Up.

At this family-friendly event, the veterinarian will lead visitors through a hands-on, educational and fun medical exam for their favorite plush animal.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about animal care as they apply bandages, use a stethoscope, see animal x-rays and enjoy other interactive activities.

This event is free with normal Zoo admission, and Chattanooga Zoo members can also participate for free.

Guests are welcome to bring their own stuffed animal for Teddy Bear Check-Up, and a wide variety of plush animals will be available for purchase at the Zoo’s gift shop. For the entire day on April 25, the gift shop is offering a 15% discount on all stuffed animals.

To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo and get Zoo tickets, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/. Guests save $3 per ticket by purchasing them online instead of in-person at the Zoo.