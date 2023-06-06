Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 7th Annual Ice Cream Safari On June 17

Join us for a fun summer evening at the Chattanooga Zoo's 7th annual Ice Cream Safari on June 17th from 4-7 PM! Enjoy unlimited sweet treats and ice cream tastings while your family explores the zoo.

In addition to the delicious treats, you'll have the chance to see some of our animals enjoying special ice treat enrichments. Keepers will create species-specific ice treats for the animals, adding to the summer fun.

Games, activities, and a take-home craft will also be included with your ticket purchase. Animal encounters throughout the zoo will give you and your family an up-close and personal wildlife experience.

If you're interested in attending, purchase your tickets soon, as they sell quickly. We highly encourage tickets to be purchased online at chattzoo.org before the event.

Adult admission is $16.00

Children ages 3-12 are $12.00,

Children two and under are free.

Members receive a 50% discount on admission, making tickets $8 for adults and $6 for children.

The Chattanooga Zoo will close early at 3 PM on June 17th to prepare for the event. Take advantage of the fun, and get your tickets before they melt away!

A special thank-you to our Ice Cream Safari 2023 Sponsors as of 6/6/23: Ben & Jerry's, Cold Fusions, Clumpies, Ice Cream Show, Mayfield Creamery, Moonpie, Card My Yard, Food City, Children's Hospital at Erlanger, Winn Smiles.

For more information on Ice Cream Safari: visit www.chattzoo.org or call the Zoo at (423) 697-1322.