Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Banana Ball Gala And Gardening Workshop

On September 21, Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their annual Banana Ball gala to raise funds for an entirely new, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.

This year’s keynote speaker is David Mizejewski, National Wildlife Federation naturalist and TV host, who will deliver a presentation on protecting and enjoying our natural world. Mizejewski is also hosting a limited-capacity Garden for Wildlife workshop earlier in the day.

“We have a history of engaging, informative and fun speakers at Banana Ball, and David Mizejewski is a perfect fit for the event,” said Donna Deweese, director of development at Chattanooga Zoo. “He’s a dynamic media personality who does a lot to promote wildlife conservation, so we think Chattanoogans will really enjoy hearing from him.”

Mizejewski is a regular guest on the “Today Show,” “Conan,” “Access Hollywood,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Good Morning America,” and others, and he also hosted and produced “Backyard Habitat” on Animal Planet. At Banana Ball, Mizejewski will discuss climate change, wildlife extinction, pollution and other threats facing the natural world while also offering ways to make a meaningful difference through local, personal actions.

His Garden for Wildlife Workshop, hosted earlier in the day, will teach participants to utilize native plants to create a garden or landscape that fits into the local ecosystem and supports birds, butterflies, bees and more.

Banana Ball is September 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Chattanooga Zoo. The gala will include up-close animal encounters, hors d’oeuvres, dinner by Lee Towery Catering, an open bar and animal art displays. Tickets are $185 and can be purchased here https://www.chattzoo.org/events/banana-ball-2024.

David Mizjewski’s Garden for Wildlife Workshop is September 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chattanooga Zoo and is limited to 25 participants. Mizejewski will lead hands-on demonstrations, share how you can achieve the National Wildlife Federation’s “Certified Wildlife Habitat” recognition for your own space and provide each attendee with a copy of his book, “Attracting Birds, Butterflies, and Other Backyard Wildlife.”

Tickets are $50 for Zoo members and $55 for non-members and can be purchased here https://www.chattzoo.org/events/garden-for-wildlife-workshop-with-david-mizejewski.

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/.