Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Dress-Up Day With Discounted Admission This Saturday

This Saturday, August 8, Chattanooga Zoo and Magic Lamp Entertainment are hosting Pirates, Parrots & Princesses: an enchanting dress-up day at the Zoo featuring meet and greets and photos with popular characters.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., guests can meet their favorite pirates and princesses scattered throughout the Zoo including Ariel, Anna, Rapunzel, Moana, Jasmine, Mermaid Barbie, Captain Jack Sparrow and The Dread Pirate Roberts from “The Princess Bride.”

Additionally, guests who are 12 years old or younger receive a 50% discount on Zoo admission if they dress in themed attire.

Along with meeting popular characters, guests can partake in a treasure hunt, visit special keeper chats with zookeepers, feed giraffes and meet behind-the-scenes Zoo animals.

“Pirates, Parrots & Princesses makes for a magical day at the Zoo,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “With help from our friends at Magic Lamp Entertainment, kids and adults can step into their favorite fairytales while making real-life connections with wildlife.”

Pirates, Parrots & Princesses is included with regular Zoo Admission. For Chattanooga Zoo members, admission is free. All children two years old and younger are free.

Pirates, Parrots and Princesses activities are from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 8. The Zoo will be open during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more event information, visit chattzoo.org/events/pirates-parrots-princesses.

For more information about Magic Lamp Entertainment, visit magiclampentertainment.com