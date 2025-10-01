Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Halloween-Themed Events For Kids And Adults

To celebrate Halloween with people of all ages, the Chattanooga Zoo is hosting seven nights of their family-friendly Boo in the Zoo event as well as one special 21+ evening called Frights & Pints.

Boo in the Zoo kicks off on October 10 and features character meet and greets, trick-or-treating across the Zoo, a bounce house and other festivities while Frights & Pints takes place on October 23 and includes a DJ, costume contest, plenty of beer and wine and a VIP ticket option with up-close animal experiences.

“We’ve been doing Boo in the Zoo for decades,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “It’s become a Halloween tradition for a lot of families in our community, and we love hosting such a high-energy, family-friendly event that people of all ages really enjoy. I also find our 21+ events like Frights & Pints to be very fun and rewarding as we create opportunities for adults to see the Zoo in a different light as they connect with wildlife from around the globe.”

At Boo in the Zoo, guests trick-or-treat across the entire Zoo as they enjoy immersive decorations, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt and costume shows where kids are encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes. Bags will be available for children to collect candy, but guests are also welcome to bring their own containers.

Elsa, Spider-Man, Ariel, Captain Jack Sparrow, Moana and many other characters will be available for meet and greets and photos, courtesy of Magic Lamp Entertainment. A full lineup of characters is available on Chattanooga Zoo’s website, but the exact character schedule is subject to change.

Boo in the Zoo is October 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. The Zoo will close at 3:30 p.m. each event date before reopening for the event. General admission tickets do not include admission to Boo in the Zoo, and Boo in the Zoo tickets do not include general admission before the event. Boo in the Zoo tickets are only $11.95 for Zoo members or $17.95 for non-members. All children two years old and younger are free.

At Frights & Pints, guests will enjoy a DJ, dance floor, costume contest, fire dancers, Halloween candy and plenty of beer and wine as they explore the Zoo. VIP tickets are also available and include access to an exclusive lounge, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktail and up-close animal experiences.

Frights & Pints is October 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. For Zoo members, Designated Driver tickets are $20.95, general admission is $35.95 and the VIP experience is $70.95. For non-members, Designated Driver tickets are $25.95, general admission is $40.95 and the VIP experience is $75.95. General admission comes with four drink tickets. Designated Driver ticket holders are not permitted to drink alcoholic beverages during Frights & Pints.

Boo in the Zoo tickets are available here: www.chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo

Frights & Pints tickets are available here: www.chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints-2

Chattanooga Zoo is thankful to Boo in the Zoo sponsors including St. Nicholas School, Food City, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and The Barn Nursery as well as Frights & Pints sponsors including Oddstory Brewing Co., Cherokee Distributing Company and Rogers Made.

To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo memberships, visit chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.